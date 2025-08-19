West Africa: Ecowas Chair President Bio Holds Discussion With Barrow

As part of his regional consultation tour following his election as Chair of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio of the Republic of Sierra Leone undertook a one-day working visit to Banjul on Thursday, 14 August 2025.

During the visit, President Maada Bio held discussions with His Excellency President Adama Barrow of the Republic of The Gambia on matters of mutual interest, with particular emphasis on strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing the ECOWAS agenda for peace, security, and regional integration.

President Bio arrived in Banjul from Guinea-Bissau. The original schedule had anticipated his arrival at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, with an overnight stay. However, due to updated information from Cabo Verde indicating that his counterpart there wished to meet at 5:00 p.m., President Bio's arrival in Banjul was rescheduled to 1:00 p.m. He departed immediately following his meeting with His Excellency President Barrow in order to proceed to Praia in time for the scheduled engagement.

President Maada Bio is expected to continue his regional consultations in Senegal following his visit to Cabo Verde.

(Source: Info. Ministry)

Gov't to roll out 24/7 printing of ID cards

Agib Bank introduces priority access to security, medical personnel