Gambia: 10 Convicted for Common Nuisance in Kololi Taban

Ten individuals have been convicted of common nuisance by the Kanifing Magistrate Court following their arrest in Kololi Taban on 12 August 2025. The convictions were secured by the Gambia Police Force after residents lodged multiple complaints regarding drug abuse, robbery, and assaults on school children in the area.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Touray and pleaded guilty to the offence of causing annoyance and danger to the public, in violation of Section 137(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 2015.

The convicted individuals are: Dawda Ceesay, Omar Touray, Mustapha Corr, Muhammed Awe, Ebrima Secka, Muhammed Jarju, Lamin Suwareh, Katim Gaye, Muhammed Mboob, and Nfamara Manneh

An eleventh suspect, Ebrima Krubally, pleaded not guilty. His case has been adjourned to 21 August 2025 at 12:30 p.m. The sentencing of the ten convicted individuals is also scheduled for that date.

The arrests were carried out by the Kotu Anti-Crime Unit, which responded swiftly to community reports of escalating criminal behaviour in Kololi Tavan. The police have since reiterated their commitment to maintaining public safety and order.

"This conviction sends a clear message that disruptive and dangerous behaviour will not be tolerated," a police spokesperson said. "We remain dedicated to protecting our communities and ensuring that residents can live without fear."

The Gambia Police Force continues to encourage the public to report any suspicious or criminal activity, emphasising that community cooperation is vital in the fight against crime.

