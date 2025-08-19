Gambia: 10 Convicted for Common Nuisance in Kololi Taban

18 August 2025
The Point (Banjul)

Ten individuals have been convicted of common nuisance by the Kanifing Magistrate Court following their arrest in Kololi Taban on 12 August 2025. The convictions were secured by the Gambia Police Force after residents lodged multiple complaints regarding drug abuse, robbery, and assaults on school children in the area.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Touray and pleaded guilty to the offence of causing annoyance and danger to the public, in violation of Section 137(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 2015.

The convicted individuals are: Dawda Ceesay, Omar Touray, Mustapha Corr, Muhammed Awe, Ebrima Secka, Muhammed Jarju, Lamin Suwareh, Katim Gaye, Muhammed Mboob, and Nfamara Manneh

An eleventh suspect, Ebrima Krubally, pleaded not guilty. His case has been adjourned to 21 August 2025 at 12:30 p.m. The sentencing of the ten convicted individuals is also scheduled for that date.

The arrests were carried out by the Kotu Anti-Crime Unit, which responded swiftly to community reports of escalating criminal behaviour in Kololi Tavan. The police have since reiterated their commitment to maintaining public safety and order.

"This conviction sends a clear message that disruptive and dangerous behaviour will not be tolerated," a police spokesperson said. "We remain dedicated to protecting our communities and ensuring that residents can live without fear."

The Gambia Police Force continues to encourage the public to report any suspicious or criminal activity, emphasising that community cooperation is vital in the fight against crime.

Police arrest 11 in Paradise Estate raid over alleged online scamming

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.