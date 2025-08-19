Gambia: Police Arrest 11 in Paradise Estate Raid Over Alleged Online Scamming

18 August 2025
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia Police Force has arrested eleven Nigerian nationals in connection with an alleged online scamming operation, following a targeted raid conducted by the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) at Paradise Estate.

The operation was launched after authorities received a tip-off regarding suspicious activities believed to be linked to cybercrime. Upon arrival, officers recovered a range of electronic devices and materials suspected to be used in fraudulent online schemes.

Items seized during the raid include: 19 laptops, 14 unidentified smartphones, 1 printing machine, 2 power banks, 19 laptop chargers, 28 Africell SIM cards, 3 packets of suspected drugs, Several computer accessories (keyboards and mice), and Multiple Nigerian passports

The suspects were immediately taken into custody and are currently being held at the Serekunda Police Station pending further investigation.

In a statement issued following the arrests, the Gambia Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to tackling cybercrime and protecting citizens from digital threats. "This operation reflects our ongoing efforts to combat online fraud and safeguard the integrity of our digital space," the statement read. "We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious online activities to the nearest police station."

The police have also indicated that forensic analysis of the recovered devices is underway, and additional arrests may follow as investigations progress.

