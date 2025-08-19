Gambia: Senegambia Ex-Staff Donate D40k in Hygiene Supplies to Mile Two Prison

The Ex-Staff Association of Senegambia Beach Hotel has donated toiletries and cleaning materials valued at D40,000 to inmates at Mile Two Central Prison, in a gesture aimed at improving hygiene and supporting the welfare of incarcerated individuals.

The donated items included: Toothpaste and toothbrushes, Cartons of mosquito coils, Medicated bathing and laundry soap, Sanitary pads, Dozens of body lotions, Four dozen boxer shorts and white singlets, and 75kg of Omo washing powder

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, Chairman of the Association, Mr Hatab Beyai, said the donation aligns with the group's mission to support vulnerable institutions and communities across The Gambia. "One of our core objectives is to assist needy institutions both public and private such as Mile Two Prison, Tanka Tanka Psychiatric Hospital, SOS Children's Village, and disadvantaged communities in need of school fees or food supplies," he stated.

Since its formation in 2022, the Association has made donations to Tanka Tanka twice, SOS Children's Village once, and now Mile Two Prison. Mr Beyai emphasised that the organisation is non-political and non-religious, with a charitable focus on supporting former hotel staff and extending aid to broader society.

"Our members contribute through monthly subscriptions and annual fundraising events, including a show with Jaliba Kuyateh. The funds raised are used to support ex-staff in cases of illness, accidents, or natural disasters," he explained.

Mr Beyai noted that the intervention is intended to complement government efforts and address urgent hygiene needs within the prison. "Sanitary products for women are often insufficient, leading to health risks and humiliation. We felt it necessary to provide these items to help prevent outbreaks of contagious diseases and restore dignity," he said.

He was accompanied by fellow executive members Kabba Keita, Dawda Bayo, Lamin Manneh, Baba Njie, and Haddy Sowe.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Director General of Prisons, Director of Operations Mr Lamin Sowe expressed gratitude to the Association. "This vital contribution will benefit inmates in meaningful ways. Cleanliness improves self-esteem, which is essential for rehabilitation," he said.

Mr Sowe also called on other philanthropic organisations to follow suit, noting that many prisoners have children who struggle to continue their education due to financial constraints. "Donations whether in cash or kind can ease the burden on families, allowing them to focus on communication, legal aid, and other forms of support," he added.

