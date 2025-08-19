Gambia/Nigeria: Wa Deaf Football Tourney - GDSA Solicits Support to Purchase Air Tickets to Travel to Nigeria

The Gambia Deaf Sports Association (GDSA) is seeking financial support from companies, donors, NGOs and individuals to buy air tickets for their delegation members to travel to Nigeria for the 13th Edition of the West Africa Deaf Football and Athletics tournaments.

President of the Gambia Deaf Sports Association, Lamin Ceesay, revealed that they received a grant of one million dalasi from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, adding that the one million dalasi is enough to cover their stay in the tournament.

Ceesay further revealed that they are ready to represent the country at the West Africa Deaf football and athletic tournaments.

He further revealed that they are expected to leave Banjul for Abuja between 18th to 24th August 2025.

Ceesay stated that their biggest challenge is their air tickets for their 25-member delegation traveling to Nigeria.

He appealed for more support to their cover expenses.

"We are soliciting support to participate and showcase our talents in the championship," Ceesay appealed. "We are grateful for every opportunity and we believe in our power of positivity."

