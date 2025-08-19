Gambia/Guinea Bissau: Real De Banjul Spank Port Club Portos Bissau in Int'l Friendly Match

Real de Banjul yesterday hammered Port club Portos Bissau 4-0 in an international friendly match played at the Live Your Dreams Academy Complex in Basori.

The City Boys dominated Pport Club Portos Bissau in all departments in the field of play and launched several goal scoring attempts.

Mustapha Badjie gave Real de Banjul the lead in the 11th minute of the match from a stunning strike.

Momodou Jobarteh extended Real de Banju's lead in the 18th minute of the match to dart port club Portos Bissau's hopes of coming back to their feet.

Port club Portos Bissau responded back for an equaliser but were unable to unlock Real de Banjul's formidable defence line thus the first half ended 2-0 in favour of Real de Banjul.

Upon resumption of the match, Real de Banjul maintained their supremacy over Port Club Portos Bissau and created goal scoring opportunities.

Wing wizard Abdoulie Baldeh scored the third goal for Real de Banjul in the 75th minute of the match.

Saikou Njie netted the fourth goal for the City Boys in the 87th minute of the match.

