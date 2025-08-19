Gambia: Abdou Darboe Steers the Pub to Triumph Over Misera Nemasu in Gunjur 'Nawettan' Qualifiers

Captain Abdou Darboe has guided The Pub FC to a slender victory over Misera Nemasu FC in the 2025 Gunjur 'nawettan' qualifiers.

The Pub FC defeated Misera Nemasu FC 1-0 in a tightly-contested qualifier match played at the Gunjur Nyamina Mini Stadium on Saturday.

The Sifoe based-team, who failed to secure qualification to the coastal town wet season biggest football festivity in previous years, fought hard to beat Misera Nemasu FC to cruise to the second round of the Gunjur nawettan qualifiers.

The Pub FC made a flying start to the match and controlled Misera Nemasu FC in the midfield and crated goal scoring chances.

Captain Abdou Darboe opened the scores for the Sifoe based-team in the 18th minute of the match from the penalty spot, which eventually proved to be the winner for them.

Misera Nemasu FC scuffled for an equaliser and created numerous goal scoring opportunities but failed to capitalise on them thus the match ended 1-0 in favour of The Pub FC.

The win earns The Pub FC a spot in the second round of the Gunjur nawettan qualifiers.

The defeat saw Misera Nemasu FC out of the coastal town rainy season biggest football fiesta qualifiers.

Misera Nemasu FC will now hang their boots until next year following their elimination from the Gunjur nawettan qualifiers.

