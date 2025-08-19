Gambia: Independence Stadium Hybrid Pitch Is Being Rehabilitated, Not Replaced - Nsc

The National Sports Council has clarified that the hybrid pitch at Independence Stadium is being rehabilitated, not replaced, amid public speculation over the upgrade project.

NSC said a foreign company is being hired through a subcontractor to supply maintenance equipment, treat fungal infections, and train local staff. The pitch, installed at the start of the stadium's remodelling, remains intact.

NSC Communications and PR Manager, Sara Camara, said: "The NSC acknowledges past challenges in pitch maintenance and the Ministry has introduced robust measures to prevent similar issues in the future."

"By prioritising equipment procurement and staff training, we aim to ensure sustainable, long-term care of the pitch without reliance on external expertise."

The contractor will stay in The Gambia for two months to support knowledge transfer and capacity building.

Source: Fatu Network

