Nigeria: Police in Borno Recover Stolen Vehicle Linked to Armed Robbery

The Borno State Police Command, under the leadership of CP Naziru Abdulmajid, has successfully recovered a stolen vehicle through the Command's Crack Squad, which is linked to an armed robbery incident in Ogun State.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Keneth Daso, a copy of which was made available to our Correspondent in Maiduguri on Tuesday night.

The statement reads: "On 3rd August, 2025, at about 1400hrs, the Command received credible information from the Car Dealers Association in Maiduguri regarding a suspicious white Toyota vehicle with registration number Lagos SMK 975 JY.

"The vehicle was brought by one Umar Lawan 'm of Shehuri South, Maiduguri, who attempted to sell it but could not provide a satisfactory explanation of its ownership.

"The documents of the vehicle bore the name Joseph Nnoma Mary of No. 3 Jagede Street, Matogun, Ogun State, raising further suspicion. The driver, Umar Lawan, claimed that one Karama Bulama Mohammed m', who is currently at large, gave him the vehicle in Lagos to deliver to Maiduguri.

"Acting swiftly, operatives of the Command moved into action and recovered the vehicle. Subsequent investigation revealed that the car was stolen during an armed robbery incident in Ogun State. Arrests have been made in connection with the case, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

"The Borno State Police Command reiterates its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property. The Command calls on residents to remain vigilant and continue to support the Police by reporting suspicious movements or criminal activities promptly.

Vanguard News