Egypt, Japan Sign 12 Agreements to Boost Investment, Trade Ties

Egypt and Japan signed 12 agreements and memoranda of understanding on Monday on education, renewable energy, industrial development, green economy, tourism, and technology, in a move expected to significantly strengthen bilateral investment and trade ties.

The agreements were signed during the Egypt-Japan Investment Forum in Tokyo, which brought together senior officials and business leaders from both countries.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly attended the event alongside key ministers from the Egyptian cabinet and Japanese counterparts, which reflects the high-level commitment to expanding cooperation.

Enhanced cooperation

The agreements included a signing with Casio to train primary math teachers, with Sprix to develop math and IT curricula on the Japanese model, and with Yamaha to introduce music education, music teachers training, and instruments in 100 schools, a statement by the Egyptian cabinet said.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between Egypt's Ministry of Education and Technical Education and Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology (MEXT) to develop education based on the Tokkatsu model and enhance technical and vocational education and training.

On energy, the Suez Canal Economic Zone partnered with Itochu and Orascom on green ammonia bunkering facilities, and with the Tokyo government on green hydrogen cooperation.

Industrial partnerships included an Arab Group venture with Japanese firms for international R&D, design, and quality assurance, as well as a separate deal with Kageto and Onkyo to manufacture audio-visual products.

In tourism and services, Waterway Development teamed up with Tokyo Hotels Group for hospitality training, while Titan Capital and Promotours struck a cooperation in leisure and entertainment.

Toyota Tsusho also signed an investment deal with Egypt's ministries to localize car production and a memorandum of understanding with the Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology (E-JUST) to support scholarships.

The statement added that the signing of these agreements comes as Egypt seeks to attract more Japanese investments, enhance value-added local manufacturing, and open new export routes to regional markets.

The forum took place on the sidelines of Madbouly's visit to Japan, where he is representing President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi at the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Yokohama.

TICAD, launched by Japan in 1993 and co-hosted with the United Nations (UN), World Bank, and African Union, is one of the most prominent international forums for advancing cooperation with Africa. Initially held every five years, it moved to a three-year cycle in 2016.

The previous summit took place in Tunisia in 2022, while TICAD 7 was held in Yokohama in 2019, drawing over 10,000 participants, including 42 African leaders.

Ahram Online