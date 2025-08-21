Nigeria's Empty Booth At TICAD9 Conference in Japan Generates Ripples

"I hate to show negative things about Nigeria but it is sad that Nigeria is the only unmanned booth at TICAD9 in Japan."

Nigeria's booth at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) was empty on Wednesday, the opening day of the 3-day conference, sparking online outrage.

The development followed a viral post by Idris Bello, co-founder of The Wennovation Hub and one of Africa's leading angel investors and startup advisors, showing that the country's booth was unmanned.

The claim prompted backlash, with Nigerians questioning official preparedness at a conference meant to attract partners and investment.

Mr Bello said he was "ashamed" to find the booth empty and stepped in to engage visitors and potential investors, providing insights into different sectors of the Nigerian economy.

"I hate to show negative things about Nigeria but it is sad that Nigeria is the only unmanned booth at TICAD9 in Japan. Upon all the folks who probably got estacode for coming to Japan.

"Only God knows how many Japanese folks have asked me about the unmanned booth seeing my dressing. So ashamed I have now designated myself as Honorary Consul and taken over the booth to engage visitors," he wrote.

The tweet caused ripples and outrage as other participants at the conference backed him and volunteered to help.

"Had an interesting time manning the Nigeria booth today with Idris," Ola Brown, another participant, posted on X.

"Unfortunately, the booth was left unstaffed by the Nigerian public sector team, but we still had engaging conversations with academics, private business owners, and NGOs who asked great questions."

David Brown, another Nigerian professional at the summit, also weighed in.

"We are on the ground to support our dear country," he tweeted.

"But this is so disappointing, more so that the Japanese are so eager to do business with us, but we prioritise vibes!! Anyway, we are on the ground in Japan."

The development drew scathing criticisms online.

One user, GWG, wrote: "Nigeria as a country is bedevilled by chronic nepotism and patronage," arguing that appointments are often based on connections rather than merit. Another, Kenykore, said: "This is the same conference the president is supposed to be attending and they couldn't even ensure at least one rep is there."

User BYKX4 added: "The wrong set of people are sent to represent Nigeria at such fairs," lamenting what he described as a lack of interest in marketing the country abroad.

The timing intensified scrutiny, as President Bola Tinubu had arrived in Japan on 18 August, two days before the summit opened.

"Nigeria is open for business and ready for partnership," Mr Tinubu said on arrival at Haneda International Airport at about 12:55 a.m. local time, where he was received by Hideo Matsubara, Japan's ambassador in charge of TICAD.

"This visit is not only about participation in an important summit, but about building stronger bridges between our nations."

The Presidency described the trip, Mr Tinubu's first official visit to Japan since taking office on 29 May 2023, as "a significant milestone in Nigeria's efforts to expand trade relations with Asia, while pursuing sustainable growth and industrialisation at home."

Reactions

Meanwhile, Nigerian officials rejected the allegation that Nigeria abandoned its stand at the conference.

"Contrary to a tweet made by a participant at TICAD, the Nigerian Booth at #TICAD9 has not yet been opened. The booth will be officially inaugurated on Thursday, 21st August 2025, after which it will become fully operational and serve the delegates of TICAD," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in reaction to the outrage.

The episode mirrors past occurrences where Nigeria's representation at foreign summits and conferences has been the subject of criticism.

On 9 August, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the country's representatives were missing in action in some of the deliberations on the plastics treaty in Geneva, where more than 176 countries gathered under the UN Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee to craft a binding global framework.

About TICAD 9

TICAD 9 is being held in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, from 20 to 22 August. Launched by the Japanese government in 1993 and co-hosted by the United Nations, the UN Development Programme, the World Bank, and the African Union Commission, the forum provides a platform for high-level dialogue on African development.

The agenda focuses on African-led growth, international cooperation, and sustainable investment.

This year's sessions cover urbanisation, infrastructure, climate resilience, healthcare, and technology transformation, alongside partnerships on maternal and child health, antimicrobial resistance, and renewable energy projects.