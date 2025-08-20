Nigeria: 3 More Bodies Recovered From Sokoto Boat Accident

Three additional bodies from remaining twenty-six (26) victims involved in Sunday capsized boat at Kojiyo Village in Goronyo Local Government Area Sokoto State, were on Tuesday recovered.

A reliable source said the bodies were recovered on Tuesday evening at three different locations by fishermen.

"The search for more bodies of victims involved in last Sunday boat capsize has yielded the recovery of three corpses.

"The three corpses were found in different locations by fishermen at Kojiyo, Bare and in another village, in Wurno local government area, while on search and rescue mission. Their bodies were stopped by tree trumps, while being washed away," the source said.

However, funeral prayers have been held for the victims with their remains buried in accordance with Islamic injunction.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Sokoto State Government led by the Deputy Governor, Idris Muhammad-Gobir visited the community, announcing donations of 100 bags of grains and N20 million to the families of the victims.

The government also promised timely completion of the bridge under construction in the community.

He further promised to provide life jackets and motorised boats which he said will be distributed to six local government areas.