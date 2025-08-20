Nigeria: 3 More Bodies Recovered From Sokoto Boat Accident

19 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adeniyi Olugbemi

Three additional bodies from remaining twenty-six (26) victims involved in Sunday capsized boat at Kojiyo Village in Goronyo Local Government Area Sokoto State, were on Tuesday recovered.

A reliable source said the bodies were recovered on Tuesday evening at three different locations by fishermen.

"The search for more bodies of victims involved in last Sunday boat capsize has yielded the recovery of three corpses.

"The three corpses were found in different locations by fishermen at Kojiyo, Bare and in another village, in Wurno local government area, while on search and rescue mission. Their bodies were stopped by tree trumps, while being washed away," the source said.

However, funeral prayers have been held for the victims with their remains buried in accordance with Islamic injunction.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Sokoto State Government led by the Deputy Governor, Idris Muhammad-Gobir visited the community, announcing donations of 100 bags of grains and N20 million to the families of the victims.

The government also promised timely completion of the bridge under construction in the community.

He further promised to provide life jackets and motorised boats which he said will be distributed to six local government areas.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.