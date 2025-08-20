Liberia: Youth Hold the Key to Liberia's Lasting Peace, Says ActionAid

Gbarnga, Bong County — The country director of ActionAid Liberia says youths are drivers of peace and critical to Liberia's peace sustainability, describing their roles as key in building violence-free communities and nation.

Madam Elizabeth Gbah Johnson was speaking at a one-day peace sport tournament in commemoration of this year's International Youth Day Celebration, organized by the Youth Network for Positive Change (YOUNETPO) in collaboration with other youth-led organizations at the Invincible Park in Monrovia.

This year's International Youth Day is held under the team "Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond," with an overall goal of localizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) encouraging youth engagement in creating positive change and implementing the global goals within specific local contexts, which aligns with community needs while maintaining consistency with national and international commitments.

This approach is vital to ensure that development is inclusive, participatory, and sustainable. When young people are empowered to engage in this process, they become catalysts for innovation and resilience in their communities.

In her further remarks, Madam Johnson first thanked the organizers of the tournament, pledging ActionAid Liberia's continuous support to youth development, which advances peace, security, and development, regardless of where the activities are held, as long as they align with national development priorities and ActionAid's.

"We are so excited to be the official launcher of this peace tournament. ActionAid, being a social justice organization, we know that the work we do around development, we will not be able to deliver fully on our goals if we don't work with young people." Madam Johnson, Saturday.

She added that as youth development is one of the key priority areas of ActionAid Liberia's (AAL) work, which aligns with the Country Strategic Paper, supporting youth-led initiatives is key to enabling AAL to meet its objectives.

"Whenever we see young people organizing programs and activities by taking initiatives that are geared towards national development efforts, ActionAid Liberia always likes to participate by showing our fullest support, that is why we are here."

Madam Johnson further described the organizers of the peace tournament as 'agent of change and leaders who possess lots of power to bring about positive change' describing sports as a major factor that unit people in Liberia.

The official opening of the tournament was graced by representatives from the United Nations women, the Office of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Federation of Liberian Youths, and WONYEN Agro Inc., Girls Health Alliance, and Youth Aid Liberia, among other youth groups.

The Federation of Liberian youth, the umbrella organization for all youths in Liberia, thanked YOUNETPO, United Nations Women and UN Human Rights, and ActionAid Liberia for supporting the youth development throughout Liberia.

"Sports unifies all of us and it's good that we are here today celebrating international youth day, and I am also glad that almost hundred percent of the participants here today are young people. an executive of the Federation of Liberian Youths said.

Speaking when she proxied for the country representatives of the United Nations Women Fatima thanked the young people for putting the activities together describing it as a great effort for strengthening youths' collaboration and sharing common good for youth advancement.

Making remarks on behalf of the Country Representative of the office of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mr. Guy Njike inspired the youth leaders and members for

The OHCHR under its youth Promotion Initiative project has been working with the Federation of Liberian Youths (FLY), the Liberia National Students Union (LINSU) under the UNPBF funds being implemented in Montserrado and Lofa County in supporting the capacity building of youths for the promotion of peace and security.

International Youth Day is a global celebration dedicated to the power, potential, and importance of young people around the world. The day is set aside to remind leaders and key decision makers about the significant role that youth play in shaping the future of societies and communities.

These are done through their innovative ideas, energy, activism, or energy, with youth being the driving force behind social change. The day is celebrated on August 12 and throughout the month of August with an overall goal of young people coming together to acknowledge their contributions and highlight the challenges young people face globally.

YOUNETPO, celebration of year's international Youth Day is being supported by the United Nations Population Fund.

