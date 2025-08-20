Nigeria: Court Okays Shield of Witnesses in Trial of Suspected Al-Shabab Terrorists

A Federal High Court in Abuja has approved the shielding of witnesses in the trial of five persons suspected members of a terrorist organisation, the Al-Shabaab, linked to the 2022 attack at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

Justice Emeka Nwite on Tuesday granted the application to conduct the trial with a witness' shield against Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Al Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, Abdulhaleem Idris and Momoh Otuho Abubakar.

The judge directed the Department of State Security Services (DSS) not to reveal the identities of the witnesses in the trial.

The counsel for the DSS, Dr C.S. Eze, who brought the ex parte application, submitted that the shielding of the witnesses was important to ensure their safety.

The judge further fixed September 10 for ruling on the bail application brought by the defence counsel, A.G. Ibrahim, who brought the application on August 11, 2025, pleading the court to grant the suspects bail to enable them to prepare for their defence, adding that they have assembled reliable sureties to take them on bail.

However, Eze objected to the bail on the grounds that the defendants may escape if granted bail because of the gravity of charges against them.

One of the charges read: "That you, Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Al Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, Abdulhaleem Idris and Momoh Otuho Abubakar, adults, males, with others still at large, on 30th May, 2022; 37 June, 2022 and 4 June, 2022, at Government Secondary School, Ogamirana, Adavi LGA, Kogi State and behind Omialafa Central Mosque, Ose LGA, Ondo State, respectively, attended and held meetings, where you agreed to and planned for the terrorist attack, which you carried out on 5th June, 2022, at St. Francs Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 12(a) of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022."

Meanwhile, Eze has informed the court that Adedeji Adedipe (SAN) has been engaged by DSS to lead the prosecution team, adding that they have applied to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) for a fiat to prosecute.