Nigeria: NCAA Summons Cabin Crew, Emmanson for Investigation Over Ibom Air Incident

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has invitated Ms. Comfort Emmanson and the Ibom Air cabin crew members for continued investigation over the August 10, 2025 incident aboard the airline's Uyo-Lagos flight.

LEADERSHIP reports that Ms Emmanson was accused of being unruly on the flight, thereby leading to her being banned for life by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and later charged and remanded at the Kikiri Correctional Centre.

However, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, intervened and ordered Ms Emmanson's release from prison on compassionate ground.

The AON also subsequently rescinded its Life No-Fly ban on Emmanson.

However, speaking on Tuesday at the ongoing Emergency National Civil Aviation Security Committee and Stakeholders Meeting, convened by the NCAA in Abuja during a question and answer session after the presentation of his paper, the NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, revealed that the Authority had spoken with Emmanson and had invited her and the cabin crew for further investigation on the incident.

He explained that further investigation by the NCAA on the incident would shed more light on the incident, which gained traction on social media recently.

He said: "I have spoken with Ms. Emmanson this morning. We are also inviting the Ibom Air cabin crew for continued investigation on the incident. They will be here tomorrow (Wednesday)."

Achimugu also clarified that the pilot-in-command on touching down at the Lagos Airport did not immediately invite the security operatives because the issue seemed to have been settled earlier in Uyo.

He said the pilot, however, noted that when the aircraft landed, Ms. Emmansoon visited the restroom, which made her the last to disembark from the aircraft on the said day.

Achimugu assured that the NCAA would conduct further investigation on the issue with the aim of getting all the required details.

Also, the Chairman of Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Buhari Abdulfatai, in his goodwill message, observed that lack of discipline and strict adherence to professional conduct by air travellers and airport workers, including the aircraft crew, were some of the reasons for the recent unruly behaviours noticed in the Nigerian aviation industry.

Abdulfatai insisted Nigeria had enough rules and regulations guiding its aviation activities, but regretted that some willingly violated the rules.

He, however, lauded the NCAA for insisting on strict adherence to rules and regulations guiding the industry and called on other agencies to complement the NCAA in ensuring continued safety and security in the Aviation sector.