Nigeria: Femi Otedola's New Book Breaks Into Amazon Bestseller Chart Within 24 Hours

19 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Barely a day after its release, Femi Otedola's new book, "Making It Big: Lessons from a Life in Business," has surged onto Amazon's bestseller list.

The much-anticipated memoir was launched on August 18 and quickly climbed to No. 4 on Amazon's Best Sellers in Business Biographies and Memoirs category. It sits just behind Gary Stevenson's "The Trading Game", Simon Squibb's "What's Your Dream?" and Phil Knight's classic "Shoe Dog".

The billionaire businessman's work recounts his journey through the highs and lows of entrepreneurship, spotlighting the risks, resilience, and defining choices that propelled him to success.

Otedola, chairman of Geregu Power, described the publication as a personal reflection on the "lessons, setbacks, and triumphs" that shaped his entrepreneurial path.

The book has already garnered praise from prominent figures including Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO); Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank Group; Aliko Dangote, president of Dangote Group; Samuel Adedoyin, founder and chairman of the Doyin Group of Companies; and Arunma Oteh, former vice president and treasurer of the World Bank treasury.

Copies of the book are now available in major bookstores across Africa -- from Abuja and Lagos to Accra, Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, and Kampala -- as well as in London.

