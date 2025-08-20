Nigeria: Reckless Drivers Knocking Down Streetlights in FCT Risk Prosecution, NSCDC Warns

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Dr Olusola Odumosu, has expressed serious concern over the growing trend of streetlight vandalism by hit-and-run drivers across the nation's capital city.

He described the act as not only reckless but also a serious threat to public safety and national infrastructure.

Addressing the media in Abuja on Tuesday, Commandant Odumosu condemned the deliberate knocking down of streetlight poles by motorists who flee the scene without taking responsibility. He, therefore, issued a stern warning to perpetrators, saying the Corps will no longer tolerate such acts of impunity and that offenders will henceforth face full prosecution.

"In case you see anybody knock down a streetlight pole, do well by taking pictures or videos of their number plates. You may not be able to apprehend them yourself due to security concerns, but with those images sent to our hotlines or social media handles, we will act swiftly," Odumosu said.

He provided the NSCDC's dedicated hotlines -- 09166229882 and 08159066244, urging commuters and members of the public to use the phone lines to report any incidents. He emphasised that citizens play a critical role in supporting security agencies by supplying timely and actionable information.

The Commandant stressed that vandalism of streetlights and other public infrastructure is a crime not only against the government but against the people of the FCT who depend on these services for safety, mobility, and quality of life.

"Vandalism of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) is a grievous crime against humanity. We all suffer the consequences -- commuters, residents, and road users alike," he added.

Odumosu also revealed that the NSCDC was working in close synergy with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) to track down offenders. This collaboration, he said, was critical because the agencies are custodians of vehicle registration and number plate data.

"Once we receive number plate details from eyewitnesses, we can promptly trace and apprehend such reckless drivers. Even if we cannot eliminate this problem overnight, we can drastically reduce it through diligent tracking and enforcement," he assured.

Odumosu further noted that the Corps has on several occasions had to evacuate fallen streetlight poles from roadsides using hired cranes, temporarily relocating them to the NSCDC Command for safekeeping, a measure aimed at preventing further theft or damage before government agencies retrieve them.

"We've often worked with the Department of Facilities Maintenance and Management, under the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, to remove and reinstall vandalised infrastructure. But the responsibility of protecting public assets should not rest on security agencies alone," he said.

He appealed to residents to show civic responsibility by safeguarding public infrastructure and supporting enforcement efforts to curb vandalism. According to him, the NSCDC cannot be everywhere at once, and as such, community support is crucial.

Odumosu concluded with a strong message to vandals and potential offenders, urging them to desist immediately or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

"We are not resting. We are constantly restrategising with sister agencies and doing everything possible to stay ten steps ahead. Vandalism is a criminal act, and we will not hesitate to prosecute anyone caught."

The NSCDC reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and protection of national assets in the FCT. Commandant Odumosu called on residents to remain vigilant, proactive, and cooperative in the fight against vandalism and reckless driving within the nation's capital.