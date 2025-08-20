Nigeria: Tinubu, Shettima, Sanwo-Olu, S'westgovs, Bello Condole Ododo Over Father's Passing

·Mutfwang visits APC national chairman, over his mother's death

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, the pack of prominent Nigerians, who extended their condolences to the Kogi State Governor, Ahmed UsmanOdodo, following the demise of his father, Alhaji Ahmed MomohsaniOdodo.

The president, in a release by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, BayoOnanuga, said that his thoughts and prayers were with the Ododo family, friends, and the people of Kogi State as they mourned AlhajiMomohsani, who died on Monday after the 2 pm Muslim prayers at 83.

Tinubu described the deceased as a respected community leader whose legacy was evident in the accomplishments of the children he nurtured.

He urged Ododo, his family, and the entire Ododo clan to take solace in their patriarch's life of service to God and the moral and religious values that guided him.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed and God's comfort for the bereaved family, friends and associates.

On his part, Vice President KashimShettima also expressed deep condolences to Ododo and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. NentaweYilwatda, over the passing of their respective parents.

Ododo lost his father, on Monday at the age of 83, while Yilwatda, lost his mother, Mama Lydia Yilwatda, on Sunday morning at Jos University Teaching Hospital, also at the age of 83.

In a condolence message, Shettima described both deaths as profound losses that resonate beyond their immediate families to the entire Nigerian political arena and the nation at large.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to Governor UsmanOdodo and Professor NentaweYilwatda over the sad demise of their beloved parents.

"The two deaths within such a short period leave a collective grief for our political family and indeed the entire nation. These were pillars whose wisdom, prayers, and guidance shaped the character of leaders who today serve our people," the Vice President noted.

Shettima described late Alhaji Ahmed MomohsaniOdodo as a devout Muslim and respected community figure whose values continue to manifest in Governor Ododo's dedicated service to Kogi State.

The Vice President equally eulogised Mama Lydia Yilwatda as a devoted Christian, virtuous woman leader, and pillar of the Church of Christ in Nations, whose contributions alongside her late husband significantly impacted church growth across multiple states.

Also, Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum and Lagos State Governor, Mr. BabajideSanwo-Olu, while commiserating with Ododo, urged him, his family, friends, associates and the entire people of Kogi State in general to be grateful to God that his late father loved a fulfilled life.

Sanwo-Olu stated this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. GboyegaAkosile.

"On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the people and government of Lagos State, I sympathise with my brother, Governor UsmanOdodo, on the demise of his beloved father, Alhaji Ahmed MomohsaniOdodo.

"I also send my heartfelt condolences on behalf of the South-West Governors Forum to our brother, the entire Ododo family and the people of Kogi State over the death of the patriarch of the Ododo family.

"Alhaji Ahmed MomohsaniOdodo lived a fulfilled life and impacted his generation positively. The children and entire family should be consoled by the good legacies the octogenarian left behind, including raising successful children.

"The elderly and wise counsel of Alhaji Ahmed MomohsaniOdodo would be sorely missed by his family. I pray God will grant the deceased eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss," he said.

The immediate past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, in a message, said, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I received sad news just now of the passing of Alhaji Ahmed MomohSaniOdodo, your esteemed and beloved father, at the age of 83.

"Words can never truly capture the depth of grief that comes with such a loss, but I want you to know that you do not bear this burden alone.

"He was more than just a parent to you - he was a moral compass, a wise guide and a stabilising force whose strength and values helped to forge you into the good man and excellent leader that you are today.

"His quiet sacrifices, his unassuming wisdom and his dedication to the best of family and community values are clearly reflected in the integrity, humility and commitment with which you now serve the people of Kogi State."