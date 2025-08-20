Africa: Nigeria Set to Host Africa's Largest Elevator, Escalator Exhibition

19 August 2025
This Day (Lagos)

The spotlight is set to shine on Nigeria this September as the country prepares to host the continent's largest elevator and escalator industry exhibition --Lift Expo Nigeria 2025. Scheduled to take place from September 2nd to 4th at the prestigious Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, the event is the first of its kind in the country and promises to be a defining and informative moment for vertical transportation in Africa.

Organised by Expert International Fairs Org.Co. in collaboration with Mena Management,Lift Expo Nigeria is poised to bring together over 80 global exhibitors from Germany, Turkey, China, India, France and many more including leading manufacturers, engineers, and innovators in elevator and escalator technology. "This is more than just an exhibition," said a spokesperson for the organisers. "It's a landmark gathering of the world's lift industry leaders under one roof -- and it's happening right here in Nigeria".

With a mission to spotlight industry innovation and strengthen market presence, the event aims to raise visibility for the sector while connecting key stakeholders across the region. It targets leading players in construction, engineering, real estate, and infrastructure development, drawing in business executives, property developers, and policymakers from across Africa. Attendees will gain firsthand access to the latest innovations in lift systems, smart technology integrations, and

sustainable mobility solutions. Product demonstrations, and networking sessions will provide valuable insights into the future of vertical transportation in emerging markets.

