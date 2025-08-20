Liberia: Death Toll From Drugs Rises

-As community residents mourn

Rise in drug-related deaths in Liberia is raising concern among citizens, as two or three persons reportedly died from dangerous substances, leaving many to wonder which community will be the next to mourn the loss of a member.

By: Emmanuel Wise Jipoh

Monrovia, August 20, 2025: In less than a month, Liberia has witnessed a rapid increase in drug-related deaths among disadvantaged youths across Montserrado County.

The rising number of deaths of disadvantaged youths, or Zogos, is a result of a new phenomenal drug called "Sparking Android", this paper has learned.

According to reports, when consumed, these drugs either kill instantly or leave consumers insane or crazy.

Since President Joseph Nyuma Boakai declared drug abuse a "national health emergency" at the inception of his government, very little has been done except a recent nationwide anti-drug campaign to draw attention authorities.

At least fifty (50) Zogos or disadvantaged youths have died from drugs in the past week or so.

The rising death toll has spread across every community, including Kemah Town, Soul Clinic, and Parker Paint communities in Paynesville, which have seen a combined total of over 34 deaths so far.

Other communities include Boulevard-Police Academy gap (3), Red Light (5), and (2) from ELWA and LBS-Lover Street Community.

Apart from these highly affected communities in Montserrado and its environs, investigators have highlighted at least one death in each and every community, including Johnsonville Graveyard, Gardnerville Supermarket, Caldwell, Old Road, 12th & 5th Streets Sinkor, Congo Town, Logan Town, King Gray Grave Site, Du-port Road Grave Site, Duala Market, Chicken Soup Factory, and Soniwein, among others.

The recent deaths include Crenshaw (not his real name), Cradle (his street name), Jereh Doe, Archie Korpue, Alex, and Philemon Tarpeh, among others.

Dozen others' names withheld were discovered dead and immediately buried, while some bodies were retrieved home by family members and others buried under cover.

Reports suggest the rising number of deaths among Zogos has raised concerns about the government's fight against drugs and illicit substances, amid the proliferation of narcotics here.

Further reports state the death toll is increasing daily in communities, which raises a need for the government to intensify efforts to address the issue of illicit drugs across the country.

Augustine Joemah, preferably known as Kapagee, Chairman of Parker Paint Community in Paynesville, said rising and fearsome deaths from drugs addiction in his community are of serious concern that demand urgent attention.

"Every day these people are dying, and I can tell you for the last month, more than 30 have died. Even this week, we have over seven," Kapagee said.

He indicated that there have been at least 19 deaths in the community since August 7, 2025, the day of the Anti-Drugs Campaign, with bodies being retrieved and buried after 72 hours.

He expressed fear about the huge presence of At-risk youths in the Parker Paint Community, while calling on the government to come to their aid.

"We are living in fear in this community because every day the Zogos are increasing, and we fear for our children."

Chairman Joemah, who deeply frowned on the proliferation of illicit drugs, also launched a passionate plea to the Liberia National Police (LNP) to establish a sub-police station in the community to curtail spread of drugs and hijacking of peaceful citizens by criminals.

Meanwhile, Parker Paint Community stands as the largest hub of Zogos in Paynesville. According to reports, Zogo centers or barracks are divided into three regions, namely, Galway, Mozambique, and Boca-teah, with a population of over 500 disadvantaged youths.

Residents lament that hardcore drugs are affecting dozens of young people across their community and elsewhere in Montserrado County.

Frustrated by the slow response to the rising drug menace, community leaders are now taking matters into their own hands, organizing raids to tear down ghettos and confront suspected drug dealers directly.

This wave of vigilantism follows a major anti-drug march on August 11, 2025, when residents from Montserrado County rallied at the Capitol Building, demanding immediate government action.

Prior to the march, President Boakai released a statement urging residents to help identify drug distributors in their communities.

Since the president's statement, many residents have reportedly been organizing themselves to target ghettos and suspected drug distributors.

The latest citizen-led raid, assisted by police, took place on Friday, August 15, 2025, in Nimba County. Video footage from the raid shows residents confronting suspected drug traffickers and demolishing structures identified as drug dens. In one clip, an unidentified woman can be heard pointing at a suspected drug addict who was trying to flee from officers, shouting, 'La one there!

These aggressive actions began on April 7 in Saye Town and on 12th Street, Sinkor, when residents demolished ghettos, destroyed illegal dwellings, and either chased away or handed over suspected drug users and dealers to authorities.

On Saturday, August 16, 2025, Liberia's Drugs Enforcement Agency joined residents at Barnersville's Chicken Soup Factory to conduct house-to-house searches for suspected drug dealers. Officers were seen burning materials seized from the surrounding houses. Similar operations also took place around Peace Island and other locations across Liberia.