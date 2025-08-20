Liberia Eyes First-Ever Carbon Trading Policy, Climate Change Law

Published: August 20, 2025

MONROVIA -- Liberia is moving closer to adopting its first-ever Carbon Trading Policy and Climate Change Law, a framework officials say will protect forests, support sustainable development, and establish the country as a credible player in global climate finance.

At the Ministry of Information's weekly briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo, executive director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), announced that a National Dialogue on the Draft Carbon Trading Policy will be held August 21-22 in Ganta, Nimba County.

The gathering will bring together government ministers, county superintendents, civil society, women and youth leaders, religious institutions, and the media to debate the draft policy and provide recommendations.

"This dialogue is intended to provide a platform for all voices to be heard," Yarkpawolo said. "Feedback and recommendations will be integrated into the draft, which will then move to a validation stage before finalization."

Building a Rule-Based Carbon Market

Carbon markets, already a key tool worldwide for financing climate action and forest protection, only function effectively under transparent, rule-based systems, Yarkpawolo noted.

"Liberia is determined to establish such a system," he said, emphasizing that the government has already taken steps to design policies that will govern its participation.

The National Climate Change Steering Committee (NCCSC), chaired by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, mandated the EPA in July 2024 to draft a national carbon trading policy. The Forestry Development Authority (FDA) is providing technical input on forest management. Since then, the EPA, FDA, and partners have been working on both the trading framework and the broader climate change law that will anchor it.

International Partnerships and Forest Inventory

To strengthen the effort, Liberia signed a partnership with the Coalition for Rainforest Nations (CfRN), which is providing technical assistance in drafting the policy. CfRN is also conducting a nationwide forest inventory to measure Liberia's carbon stock--data essential for engaging in international carbon markets.

"This baseline data is essential," Yarkpawolo explained. "It will help Liberia quantify its natural carbon assets and set the stage for international participation."

Later this month, CfRN will carry out field training using high-resolution aerial imagery and modeling tools to measure Liberia's forest and mangrove carbon potential.

Building National Expertise

The EPA has also launched training for a carbon technical working group made up of technicians from government agencies and civil society. The goal, Yarkpawolo said, is to ensure national stakeholders can independently collect and manage carbon data.

"This is about building Liberian capacity," he said. "We want to equip our people with the tools and skills to sustain this work."

Consultations and Inclusivity

Public consultations on the draft policy have already been held in seven of Liberia's 15 counties, engaging community leaders and local authorities. EPA officials said consultations will soon extend to the remaining counties.

"These discussions are crucial," Yarkpawolo said. "We want to ensure the policy reflects the needs of ordinary Liberians, especially those who rely directly on forests for survival."

From Policy to Law

Once validated, the carbon trading policy will serve as the foundation for a Climate Change Law, which officials say will create a comprehensive framework for climate governance. The law will cover emissions regulation, institutional mandates, enforcement mechanisms, and, critically, the fair sharing of carbon revenues with forest-dependent and vulnerable communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This will be a landmark moment for Liberia," Yarkpawolo told reporters. "We will have a clear legal foundation that matches international best practice while protecting the interests of our people."

Balancing Growth and Protection

Liberia hosts over 40 percent of the Upper Guinea Forest, making it one of West Africa's most critical biodiversity reserves. Yet the country faces ongoing tension between economic development and environmental protection.

Analysts warn that while carbon trading has the potential to generate millions in revenue, past forest agreements have often sidelined communities while benefits were captured by political and business elites. Civil society groups are expected to advocate for stronger safeguards against corruption during the Ganta dialogue.

"Liberia is committed to building a transparent, accountable, and inclusive carbon market system that safeguards our forests, uplifts communities, and positions the country as a credible player in global climate finance," Yarkpawolo said.