Liberia: 'About 73 Million Babies Die Per Year Through Abortion,' Pro-Life Advocate Tells Liberian Students

Published: August 20, 2025

BREWERVILLE, Montserrado County --The Vice President of Pro-Life Global, a U.S.-based anti-abortion organization, has told Liberian students that an estimated 73 million babies die worldwide each year as a result of abortion.

Speaking Tuesday during a training session at the Mother Tegeste Stewart Apostolic Pentecostal Mission School in Brewerville, Melenie S. Sharp said her organization is on a global mission to train "foot soldiers" who will spread the pro-life message in schools, churches, and communities.

Sharp said the group has already trained about 8,000 young people worldwide, many of them youths, to serve as advocates for alternatives to abortion. "Our mission is simple: to save babies, offer mothers hope, and share the love of Jesus Christ," she told the gathering.

Women's Voices and Trauma

Sharp argued that the public narrative around abortion often ignores the voices of women who have suffered emotional and physical trauma from the procedure.

"For far too long, we have been told that abortion causes no harm to the woman. Yet we have talked to countless women who say different," she said. "Their stories range from emotional scars to physical harm, but because opposing voices are so loud, their stories have been silenced."

She added that her organization provides platforms for women to share their experiences without fear or shame. "By coming together, women see that they are not alone," she said.

Outreach and Training

According to Sharp, Pro-Life Global is working with churches and community-based groups to train young people as advocates against what she termed "extreme abortion." She explained that the group's affiliate, PreBorn!, has in recent years provided life-affirming care and online crisis counseling to women considering abortion.

"Through our innovative approach, we meet women at their point of crisis online, offering them alternatives to abortion and tools to choose life," Sharp said, claiming the program has already saved thousands of lives.

Religious and Legal Dimensions

Sharp also praised the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn federal abortion protections in 2022 after months of legal battles. She said her institution was among several organizations that protested outside the Court in support of the ruling.

She criticized what she described as widespread insurance coverage for abortion in the United States, noting: "About 85 percent of private insurance plans currently cover abortion services. This prevents women from being able to use their own money to purchase an insurance plan that excludes abortion coverage."

A Message for Liberian Students

Sharp cautioned parents against pressuring daughters into abortions and urged students to become ambassadors of the pro-life movement in their schools and communities.

"Protecting life and family must be the priority," she said, urging young Liberians to embrace advocacy as part of building a more compassionate society.

The training, held under the theme "Protecting Life and Family," was part of a daylong awareness campaign hosted at the Brewerville school.