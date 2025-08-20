Liberia: Finance Ministry Unveils 2025-2029 Strategic Plan to Drive Inclusive Growth, Align With National Agenda

MONROVIA -- The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) has launched a five-year Strategic Development Plan (2025-2029), pledging evidence-based reforms aimed at fostering inclusive growth, strengthening institutional capacity, and aligning Liberia's development priorities with both national and global agendas.

The plan was unveiled Tuesday at the ministry's headquarters in Monrovia during a ceremony attended by deputy ministers, assistant ministers, directors, and senior staff. Officials described the event as a demonstration of "a unified front" to position the ministry as a central driver of Liberia's economic transformation.

A New Blueprint for Development

Acting Minister Anthony G. Myers, speaking on behalf of Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, said the plan would serve as a "compass" guiding the ministry through 2029.

"This plan is designed to align closely with the Government of Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID)," Myers said. "It creates a roadmap to strengthen the ministry's role as steward of Liberia's national development strategy."

He added that the framework builds on lessons from the 2019-2023 plan, identifying successes and shortcomings while mapping out reforms to sustain long-term growth. "Our goal is to strengthen the capacity of our workforce so we can effectively deliver on our core mandate," Myers noted.

Call for Inclusive Participation

Deputy Finance Minister for Administration Bill McGill Jones urged department heads and unit leaders to take an active role in the process.

"Sit with the core planning team and consultants, share your priorities, and ensure your voice is part of this process," Jones said. "As a team, our focus must remain on improving the lives of all Liberians--tackling poverty, unemployment, weak infrastructure, and limited access to quality education and healthcare."

Officials emphasized that broad participation will ensure the plan addresses the country's most urgent development challenges.

Legal and Structural Reforms

Myers also underscored the need to review the MFDP Act of 2013 and related legal instruments. He pointed to the 2019 amendment of the Public Financial Management Act of 2009, which created the Comptroller and Accounting General Department, as an example of ongoing reform.

"Ten years is a long time to review the law that created this ministry," he said. "Amending the MFDP Act will allow us to accommodate new departments and reflect our evolving role in driving the national agenda."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Aligning with Global and Regional Goals

Officials said the plan not only complements the ARREST Agenda but also integrates Liberia's obligations to international frameworks.

"The agenda further recognizes and aligns with global and regional development goals--in relation to the SDGs, AU Agenda 2063, and ECOWAS Vision 2050," Myers explained.

Monitoring, Evaluation, and Accountability

A central feature of the plan is a monitoring and evaluation framework designed to ensure accountability and track results.

According to Myers, the framework will measure progress toward specific outputs and assess their contribution to the ARREST Agenda. "The objectives supporting these goals are distributed along the Office of the Minister and five existing departments, as well as the proposed Department of Development Planning," he said.

Officials stressed that the plan is not simply a document, but a strategic shift intended to ensure Liberia's development policies produce tangible impact for its citizens.