Liberia: Princess Zuo Murder Case - Accused Killer Seeks Plea Deal

Temple of Justice, Monrovia -- The man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, Princess Zuo, and wounding his own sister during a violent altercation in December 2024 is now asking the court to allow him to strike a plea bargain instead of facing trial.

Bill Jallah, indicted for murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, and aggravated assault, has petitioned Criminal Court 'A' for a plea deal, admitting he wants to avoid a contested trial before Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie.

The Petition

In a filing titled Application for Plea Bargaining, Jallah told the court that he understands the charges and penalties, has no prior convictions, and wishes to settle the case "in good faith" without delay. His lawyer said the defendant is willing to accept responsibility in exchange for a negotiated sentence.

Under Liberia's Criminal Procedure Law, Chapter 16, Section 16.5, defendants may plead guilty after indictment, with sentencing carried out immediately if the court accepts the plea.

Kormassa Jallah's Account

On December 21, 2024, Princess Zuo called Kormassa to complain that Bill had shown up at her workplace in Paynesville for a second time that day, making her uncomfortable. Zuo urged Kormassa to bring their mother and sister to remove Bill from the area.

Kormassa rushed from Neezoe Community toward Zuo's workplace. When she arrived, Zuo suggested they leave to talk elsewhere, leading them to the Fast Nikel Entertainment Center near Kool FM Radio. Bill bought drinks for himself, Zuo, and Kormassa, but soon launched into an argument, angry that Zuo had gone out with friends the night before without his knowledge.

As tempers rose, Zuo stood, grabbed her bag, and began walking toward Duport Road Junction. Kormassa followed, hoping to calm tensions. It was then, according to her statement, that Bill pulled a knife hidden at his waist and repeatedly stabbed Zuo--piercing her chest, arm, neck, and back.

When Kormassa tried to intervene, she too was stabbed. Despite her injuries, she recounted how bystanders quickly subdued Bill and took him to the Zone Five Police Station in Joe Bar.

Zuo and Kormassa were rushed to ELWA Hospital, where doctors pronounced Zuo dead on arrival. Kormassa survived but was hospitalized for treatment.

The grand jury later indicted Bill Jallah in February 2025, citing the multiple stab wounds and Kormassa's testimony as evidence of intent to kill.