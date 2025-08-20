Liberia: EPA to Crackdown On Noise Pollution

20 August 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Nyantee S. Togba

MONROVIA -- Liberia's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is taking on two major environmental challenges--launching a nationwide crackdown on noise pollution and advancing the country's first Climate Change Law.

Speaking Tuesday at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing, EPA Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo announced new measures to control the widespread use of loudspeakers in churches, mosques, nightclubs, funeral homes, and on city streets. He said the campaign, beginning with public awareness, will later include enforcement actions such as late-night restrictions and penalties.

"The EPA is not against religious or cultural practices, but the uncontrolled use of loudspeakers has reached an alarming stage," Yarkpawolo said,

Noise and Student Performance

Yarkpawolo also drew attention by linking part of Liberia's poor performance in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to noise pollution. He argued that constant exposure to blaring music and amplified preaching in densely populated areas has disrupted students' ability to study effectively.

Toward a Climate Change Law

At the same time, the EPA is preparing for a two-day National Dialogue in Ganta, Nimba County, on August 21-22, to finalize a draft Carbon Trading Policy. The policy will form the foundation of Liberia's first Climate Change Law, which will regulate greenhouse gas emissions, establish oversight institutions, and ensure forest-dependent communities share in the benefits of carbon markets.

"The law will guarantee transparency, accountability and fairness in the operation of carbon markets," Yarkpawolo said.

Building Partnerships

The upcoming dialogue will bring together government officials, civil society groups, international partners, youth organizations, and faith leaders. Liberia has already signed an agreement with the Coalition for Rainforest Nations, which is conducting a national forest inventory and training local experts to prepare the country for participation in global carbon trading systems.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.