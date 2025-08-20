Liberia: EPA to Crackdown On Noise Pollution

MONROVIA -- Liberia's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is taking on two major environmental challenges--launching a nationwide crackdown on noise pollution and advancing the country's first Climate Change Law.

Speaking Tuesday at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing, EPA Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo announced new measures to control the widespread use of loudspeakers in churches, mosques, nightclubs, funeral homes, and on city streets. He said the campaign, beginning with public awareness, will later include enforcement actions such as late-night restrictions and penalties.

"The EPA is not against religious or cultural practices, but the uncontrolled use of loudspeakers has reached an alarming stage," Yarkpawolo said,

Noise and Student Performance

Yarkpawolo also drew attention by linking part of Liberia's poor performance in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to noise pollution. He argued that constant exposure to blaring music and amplified preaching in densely populated areas has disrupted students' ability to study effectively.

Toward a Climate Change Law

At the same time, the EPA is preparing for a two-day National Dialogue in Ganta, Nimba County, on August 21-22, to finalize a draft Carbon Trading Policy. The policy will form the foundation of Liberia's first Climate Change Law, which will regulate greenhouse gas emissions, establish oversight institutions, and ensure forest-dependent communities share in the benefits of carbon markets.

"The law will guarantee transparency, accountability and fairness in the operation of carbon markets," Yarkpawolo said.

Building Partnerships

The upcoming dialogue will bring together government officials, civil society groups, international partners, youth organizations, and faith leaders. Liberia has already signed an agreement with the Coalition for Rainforest Nations, which is conducting a national forest inventory and training local experts to prepare the country for participation in global carbon trading systems.