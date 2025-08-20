Nigeria: Brown Ideye Officially Retires From Professional Football

The 36-year-old forward made the announcement via a heartfelt statement on his social media platforms, expressing gratitude to God, his family, his supporters, and everyone who contributed to his journey.

Former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye has officially announced his retirement from professional football, bringing an end to a remarkable career that spanned around two decades across Europe, Asia, and Africa.

The 36-year-old forward made the announcement via a heartfelt statement on his social media platforms, expressing gratitude to God, his family, his supporters, and everyone who contributed to his journey.

"After much thought and consideration with mixed emotions, I've decided to retire from professional football. I will first like to thank God for the talent and the long career I've enjoyed," Ideye began in his statement.

The former West Bromwich Albion and Dynamo Kiev striker used the opportunity to appreciate his loved ones, acknowledging their role in sustaining his career through its highs and lows.

"I thank my family and friends for their unwavering love, support and understanding till this day. This game made me and gave me everything -- incredible joy, sad days, the opportunity to travel and see the world, lifelong friendships and so many unforgettable memories."

Ideye, who was a member of Nigeria's 2013 Africa Cup of Nations-winning squad, enjoyed a distinguished club career, playing for sides including Sochuax Dynamo Kyiv, Aris Thessaloniki, Malaga, and Tianjin Teda in China, among others.

Over the years, he earned a reputation as a clinical finisher and remained one of Nigeria's most consistent forwards on the international stage.

In his statement, he also acknowledged the efforts of those who helped shape his career. "To all the Agents who worked tirelessly and negotiated with clubs for my dreams to come true -- thank you. To all the sports journalists who spent long hours day and night covering and highlighting my career, I owe you a depth of gratitude."

Ideye made 27 appearances for the Super Eagles, scoring six goals, and was a crucial part of late Stephen Keshi's golden generation that restored Nigeria's pride on the continental stage.

Reflecting on his journey, the striker extended his thanks to his clubs, coaches, teammates, and supporters who stood by him through thick and thin. "To every club I've had the honour of wearing their jersey and representing, every coach and teammate who pushed and rooted for me to be better, and every fan who supported me through highs and lows -- thank you. Thank you, Nigeria, for the opportunity you gave me to wear the national colour and be among the Super Eagles."

Though he is hanging up his boots, Ideye insists that football will remain an integral part of his life. "Though my time as a pro-player has come to an end, football will always be a part of my life as I enter my next chapter. Thank you all for being a part of this journey and I look forward to still seeing you on these football streets."

Having last played for Enyimba International FC in the Nigeria Premier Football League, where he made headlines for his outspoken criticism of player welfare and league standards, Ideye departs the game as one of Nigeria's most accomplished modern forwards.

From his early days at Ocean Boys to winning league titles in Ukraine and Greece, starring in the Premier League, and helping Nigeria lift the AFCON trophy, Ideye's journey is one of resilience, determination, and glory.

With his playing career officially concluded, the focus now shifts to Ideye's next chapter, with fans and pundits alike watching to see if he ventures into coaching, punditry, or football development.

A new era begins

A Lagos-based club, Atlantic Business FC in July announced Brown Ideye as their Director of Player Pathways & Partnerships