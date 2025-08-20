Nigeria: Military Alone Can't Defeat Terrorism, Says Nigerian Governor

"We must adopt a holistic and coordinated response," he said, emphasising inclusivity, justice and respect for human rights.

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has said that military operations and law enforcement measures alone cannot end violent extremism and terrorism in Nigeria's North-west.

Speaking in Kaduna on Tuesday at the opening of a two-day regional summit on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE), Mr Sani argued that insecurity in the region is rooted in poverty, inequality, exclusion, poor governance, and lack of opportunities for young people.

Mr Sani stressed that until these drivers are addressed, military gains will remain unsustainable.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that the Nigerian government has factored in these root causes, splitting its counterterrorism operations into two--kinetic and non-kinetic.

The North-west summit

The summit jointly organised by PCVE Knowledge, Innovation and Resource Hub (KIRH) and the PAVE Network, in collaboration with the National Counter Terrorism Centre under the Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC-ONSA), brought together security officials, policymakers and civil society actors. It is supported by NEYIF and funded by the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF).

Represented by his Commissioner for Internal Security, Sule Shuaibu, Governor Sani described violent extremism as one of the gravest threats to human security and national development. He said it has displaced families, eroded livelihoods, disrupted education and destroyed public trust.

"We must adopt a holistic and coordinated response," he said, emphasising inclusivity, justice and respect for human rights.

The National Counter Terrorism Centre Coordinator, Adamu Laka, echoed Governor Sani's view, calling for a community-driven and intelligence-led approach.

Mr Laka cited porous borders, climate-induced conflicts, and weak governance as factors fueling insecurity.

Meanwhile, PAVE Steering Committee Chair, Jaiye Gaskiya, insisted that restoring full autonomy to local governments was crucial, arguing that grassroots governance is the most accountable and responsive to citizens' needs.

These concerns raised by the governor and Mr Laka have been capitalised upon by terror kingpins such Bello Turji who claimed to be fighting against the marginalisation and ill-treatment of the Fulanis.

The first generation of bandits, known as Kungiyar Gayu, also exploited the Fulani grievances. They claimed to have picked arms to stop cattle rustling. But the movement later lost its focus, engaging in thefts they set out to curb.

This led to confrontations between them and the outlawed Yansakai vigilantes who did not only target the criminal bandits, but also the innocent Fulanis, a situation that triggered more Fulanis to pick arms and turn the burgeoning banditry industry into a sustained enterprise.

Kaduna's government fight against terrorism

Like other North-western states, Kaduna has also been plagued by years-long banditry and a pocket-size spillover of insurgency in the North-east and North-central regions.

Data in this reporter's possession showed that 485 people were killed and more than 1,700 others were kidnapped under the two year's stewardship of Governor Sani.

The state has witnessed many high-profile attacks by bandits and jihadists hibernating in its thick forests, especially the Kamuku forest reserve extending to the forests in Zamfara and Niger states.

Jihadi groups like Ansaru and Sadiku-led Boko Haram as well as several bandit groups, including those led by kingpins Dogo Gide, Yellow Janbros and others, have terrorised rural dwellers in Kaduna before authorities struck a deal with some of them, especially in Birnin Gwari axis.

Following the peace deal, Kaduna has witnessed no significant attack. This model, our reporter understands, could be one of the pointers that Governor Sani's statement at the summit was hinged upon.

Although similar deals were struck in other banditry-ravaged states like Zamfara, Katsina, Niger and Sokoto, armed groups always reneged and returned to violent raids on unsuspecting villagers.