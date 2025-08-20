Nigeria: Security Operatives Dislodge 'Notorious IPOB Commanders' From Hideouts

The police said the operation was conducted on Monday at Ubaa, Umuaka, a volatile community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

Combined security operatives have dislodged 'notorious commanders' of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Imo State, South-east Nigeria.

The police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, said the operation was conducted on Monday at Ubaa, Umuaka, a volatile community in Njaba Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson said police operatives in collaboration with those of other unnamed security agencies carried out the operation.

He said the joint operation followed a tip-off and confessional statements from two earlier arrested suspects: Uchenna Opara and Ozioma Ihedoro - all males.

"On sighting the operatives, the armed terrorists opened fire but were overpowered by the superior firepower of the security forces, forcing them to flee into the adjoining bushes with gunshot injuries," he stated.

"Investigation is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects."

Two Biafra flags, one POS machine, one AK-47 rifle with three magazines, 40 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition were among the items recovered from the hideouts, according to the police.

Others were 60 rounds of live GPMG ammunition, two pump-action guns, and 582 live cartridges.

Police commissioner speaks

Mr Okoye said the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Aboki Danjuma, in synergy with other security agencies, has urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and report to the police suspicious persons with gunshot injuries.

Mr Danjuma assured residents of Imo State that the police in the state were committed to ensuring their safety in the state.

The police chief enjoined the residents to use designated phone lines to contact the police especially during security emergencies for prompt action.

IPOB has been linked to some deadly attacks in the South-east and South-south Nigeria. But the group has repeatedly denied its involvement in the attacks.

The group is seeking the secession of South-east and some parts of the South-south from Nigeria.