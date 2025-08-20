Nigeria: Enyimba Announce Major Squad Overhaul, Release 22 Players

Eight-time Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions, Enyimba International Football Club, have confirmed a massive shake-up in their squad with the departure of 22 players ahead of the new season.

In an official statement, the Aba-based club expressed appreciation to the departing players for their service, dedication, and contribution to the team, while wishing them success in their future careers.

The players released include Imo Prince Ikemdinachi, Musa Usman Babalolo, Innocent Gabriel, Nelson Michael, Alade Muyiwa Balogun, Nnachi Chidiebere, Chisom Ejio, Junior Lokosa, Fatai Abdullahi, Imo Obot Udo, Umeh Gozie, Olufemi Opeoluwa, Somiari Orinate Alalibo, Chidera Eze, Ukadiike Chiemerie Divine, Augustine Onyemaechi, Gideon Peter, Tobias Orkuma, Leonard Obinna, Brown Ideye, Ani Ozoemena, and Elijah Akanni.

In addition to the permanent exits, three players have been sent out on loan to gain more playing time and experience. They are Obichere Wisdom Odinaka, Purpose Ahubaraezemma, and Samuel Buah Nuako.

The clear-out follows a disappointing 2024/25 campaign in which the People's Elephant fell well short of expectations, finishing outside continental qualification spots and ending the season trophyless.

For Nigeria's most decorated side -- boasting eight NPFL titles and two CAF Champions League trophies -- the past season underscored not only on-field struggles but also deeper structural issues that demand urgent solutions.

This sweeping roster change marks one of the biggest overhauls in the club's recent history. The move is seen as part of Enyimba's broader strategy to rebuild and strengthen the squad as they prepare for domestic and continental challenges in the coming campaign.

With the new Nigeria Premier Football League season set to kick off on 22 August against newcomers Barau FC, before back-to-back home ties against Niger Tornadoes and Nasarawa United, Enyimba face the urgent task of rebuilding their squad.