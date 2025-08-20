Nigeria: Team Bayelsa Dominate Youth Games' Zonal Qualifiers

19 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dotun Omisakin

Team Bayelsa dominated proceedings at the just concluded South-South Zonal elimination in team sports for the forthcoming National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State.

Bayelsa outclassed Rivers 17-9 in female basketball before white-washing Akwa Ibom State 16-2 to finish first, while the boys defeated Akwa Ibom 18-14 in the first game, beat Edo 7-1 in the second game but lost the third game to Rivers 17-19 in the added minutes but still qualified.

In football, Team Bayelsa won three out of three matches to secure a place in the NYG, while the female side won two matches to keep their hopes intact.

Also, in Abula, both male and female teams of Bayelsa qualified for the NYG. While the female team came first in the zone, the male team secured the second position.

Team Bayelsa didn't stop there as they finished first in softball, beating neighbours Rivers to maintain top spot having defeated host Akwa Ibom 5-3 earlier.

The male volleyball team also qualified with wins over Rivers and Akwa Ibom states.

Speaking on Team Bayelsa's performance, Aye, said Bayelsa has since left participation to competing, stating that he is pleased with the performance of the state's contingent.

Meanwhile, defending champions of the Games, and hosts Delta have moved into closed camping to put finishing touches to their preparations.

A member of the Local Organising Committee (LOC),Festus Ohwojero, said over 600 athletes from Team Delta are camped at St. Brigid's school hostel, Asaba, Delta Sports Commision hostel as well as the Hockey hostel located at Okpanam.

