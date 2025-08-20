Nigeria: Federal Workers Plan Football Tourney in Gombe

The Forum of Heads of Federal Civil Servants in Gombe State has concluded plans to stage its first-ever football competition to promote unity, fitness, and teamwork among members of federal establishments.

Chairman of the Forum and Director, National Institute of Technology Kumo, Sadiq Ahmed, told Daily Trust that the competition will feature teams from 106 federal ministries, departments, agencies, as well as the military and paramilitary institutions.

"We want our members under one umbrella to strengthen unity and foster teamwork. Football is a strong tool for that, and it will also keep our members physically fit," he said.

Ahmed revealed that a sports committee headed by the Forum's Sports Director, Emmanuel Elesha Sobok of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), has been given one month to submit its report ahead of the kickoff.

He added that other sporting events such as basketball and monthly road walks will be introduced in the future.

Sobok described the initiative as a welcome development, stressing that apart from unity, the competition could also serve as a platform for discovering hidden talents.

The maiden tournament is expected to kick off before the end of the year in Gombe.