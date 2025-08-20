Nigeria: China to Work With Nigeria in Advancing People-to-People Exchanges

The Deputy Ambassador of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Zhou Hongyou, has expressed his country's readiness to work with the government of Nigeria to advance People-to-People exchanges.

He disclosed this while speaking at the 2025 China-Nigeria Culture and Tourism Festival in Abuja on Saturday.

"Last year, our two heads of state elevated our bilateral ties to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening a new chapter in our ties.

"2026 marks the China-Africa Year of Culture and People-to-People Exchange. China stands ready to work hand-in-hand with Nigeria to put our leaders' consensus into action.

"Guided by the GCI, we will advance dialogues between civilisations, deepen our culture and tourism cooperation, and build great mutual understanding," he said.

The envoy expressed optimism that "working together, we will build a high-quality China-Nigeria community with a shared future."

Also speaking, the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy's Permanent Secretary, Dr Mukhtar Yawale Muhammad, stated, "Festivals such as this are not just moments of entertainment; they are platforms for cultural diplomacy, creative exchange, and mutual understanding between nations."

He noted that the festival deepens the bond between China and Nigeria, allowing people to experience each other's traditions, cuisines, music, fashion, and artistic expressions.

Muhammad said, "We recognise that culture and tourism are not only vehicles of identity and heritage but also powerful drivers of economic growth, job creation, and social cohesion."

He also stressed the potential for collaboration between Nigeria and China in areas such as cultural heritage preservation, creative industry development, and tourism promotion.

The Permanent Secretary expressed his ministry's commitment to leveraging the power of culture and tourism as catalysts for sustainable development.