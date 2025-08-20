Nigerians Call for Mandatory DNA Tests At Birth

A growing number of Nigerians are calling for DNA tests to be made mandatory at birth, following fresh revelations of a persistent paternity crisis in the country.

After Smart DNA Nigeria released its 2025 Annual DNA Testing Report, Vanguard conducted an online poll on X on Tuesday to gauge Nigerians' reactions on whether DNA tests should be made mandatory at birth to prevent paternity disputes.

As of the time of filing this report, 78 per cent of respondents said DNA tests should be compulsory to prevent paternity disputes. About 8.8 percent opposed the idea, describing it as an invasion of privacy, while 13.2 percent were undecided but said the tests should be regulated.

The debate was reignited after Smart DNA, a Lagos-based genetic testing company, revealed that one in every four paternity tests in Nigeria still returns a negative result.

The report, covering the period from July 2024 to June 2025, revealed that 25 percent of presumed fathers tested were not biologically related to the children in question. Although slightly lower than 2024's 27 percent, the company described the figure as "a worrying and consistent trend."

"These findings are not just about science; they tell us something profound about trust, relationships, and the legal and economic realities of Nigerian families today," said Smart DNA's Operations Manager, Elizabeth Digia.

Vanguard's second online poll also explored perceptions of who suffers most in cases of paternity disputes. A majority of respondents (68.7 percent) said fathers bear the brunt, 23.4 percent said children, 5.6 percent pointed to mothers, while 2.3 percent believed that society at large is most affected.

The online reactions reflect mounting public concern over what experts describe as a deepening paternity crisis in Nigeria, with calls for lawmakers and health authorities to weigh in on whether mandatory DNA testing at birth should be adopted as policy.

