Liberia: University of Liberia Reports Massive Failure in 2025 Placement Exams

Monrovia — The Administration of the University of Liberia (UL) has announced massive failures in the institution's July 12, 2025, entrance and placement examinations.

According to UL, out of 13,130 registered candidates, 9,299 (74.30%) failed, while 2,807 (28.32%) passed. A total of 614 candidates (4.68%) were absent, and 410 (3.28%) were disqualified for reasons including incorrect shading of answer sheets.

The report further shows that more female candidates passed the examination compared to males. 1,415 females (50.41%) were successful, against 1,392 males (49.59%).

At the David A. Straz-Sinje Technical and Vocational College in Grand Cape Mount County, 221 candidates registered. Of that number, 33 (14.93%) were absent, while 188 (85.07%) sat the exam. Among them, 25 candidates (13.30%) passed, 85 (45.21%) failed, 74 were required to rewrite, and 4 (2.13%) were disqualified for incorrect shading.

UL President, Dr. Layli Maparyan, described the outcome as both a challenge and an opportunity. She noted that the university witnessed an impressive increase in applications, which she said reflects the institution's growing reputation.

She explained that the results represent both the Computer-Based and Paper-Based Examinations administered by the Center for Testing and Evaluation (CTE) from July 1-5, 2025, at centers in Montserrado County and Grand Cape Mount County.

Dr. Maparyan also highlighted efforts to improve disability access and inclusion. She disclosed that in July, the university's Resource Center for Disability Services and Support and Alternative Learning (RCDSSAL), in collaboration with Liberia UniPOD, made history by administering the first-ever entrance exams for visually impaired candidates. This included the use of Braille and specialized computer software.

"The results of this exam will be released to the press as soon as they are available. Additionally, RCDSSAL conducted a weeklong series of awareness workshops on disability across the Capitol Hill, Fendall, and Straz-Sinje campuses," she said.

She further revealed that UL is mobilizing its Ph.D. holders and terminal degree faculty in its quest to become a Ph.D.-centric university and secure a spot among the Top 300 universities in Africa, in line with the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

On academic integrity, Dr. Maparyan vowed to continue tackling fraud and other unlawful practices. She said an Academic Fraud Committee, established in April, has been actively investigating new cases, while a Transition Team is working to reform procedures at the Office of Enrollment Services.