Liberia: Rwandair Launches Offline Office in Liberia to Boost Tourism and Business Prospects

Monrovia — The soft launch for the offline office of RwandAir has been hailed as a "new dawn" for the country's aviation, tourism, and business sectors.

The initiative, spearheaded by Easy Continental Travel Agency, is expected to strengthen ties between Liberia and Rwanda while unlocking new economic opportunities.

Speaking at the launch held at the Monrovia City Hall on August 16, Madam Gbomai L. Bestman, President and CEO of Easy Continental Travel Agency, described the milestone as a purposeful move inspired by a vision to expand Liberia's aviation reach.

"The move to bring RwandAir to Liberia is a further step of doing this with purpose. Rwanda and Liberia share a common denominator; two war-ravaged countries. With Rwanda generating over US$643 million in tourism last year, I think it's something we need to tap into. This is our moment, and I am so proud of my country," said Madam Bestman amid cheers.

Madam Bestman revealed that beyond trade and tourism, RwandAir will serve the practical needs of thousands of Liberians studying in Rwanda.

"We have about 4,000 students in Rwanda, and we need air service to take them back and forth. RwandAir will fly here and will stay," she emphasized.

The Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) has hailed the development as a turning point for the country's underutilized aviation industry.

Deputy Director General Stephen R. Johnson noted that while Africa recorded about 236 million travelers last year, Liberia's traffic remains modest with just a little over 100,000 travels recorded across the country's two ports during the same period under review.

"Our two ports recorded just a little over 100,000 passengers. It tells you the industry has huge potential but is underutilized here. Any additional airline to our fleet creates new opportunities. It opens new doors, especially strengthening ties between two nations. That is why the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority will remain open to working with Easy Continental Travel Agency and all others in the sector."

In remarks, Deputy Minister Kadiatu for Culture and Tourism at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism, Madam Kadiatu Konteh-Brohiri, extolled the launch as a catalyst for economic growth.

The Information Ministry official described RwandAir's imminent arrival as the dawn of a new day for Liberia's tourism sector.

"The operation of RwandAir will create stronger ties between Rwanda and Liberia and greater tourism opportunities. This is going to open up the doors for businesses; businesses that need access to thrive. The more airlines come in, the closer we are to becoming a successful tourism nation. Tourism has no boundary."

She also congratulated Easy Continental for braving the challenges in the air transport sector to make the breakthrough possible.

At the same time, the Diaspora Office of the Ministry of State and Presidential Affairs also welcomed the launch of RwandAir to Liberia as a major achievement for citizens abroad, particularly students and families seeking affordable and reliable travel options.

"The Diaspora office is open to forming a more direct and strategic partnership with your agency in seeking more travel opportunities for Liberians in the Diaspora," indicated a statement delivered by the Coordinator of the Office, Mr. Erasmus T. Williams.

Mr. Williams asserted that the new service will help foster competition in the airline industry, reducing ticket costs and boosting air traffic to the country.

The Diaspora Office pledged to strengthen collaboration with Easy Continental Travel Agency and other stakeholders to open more travel opportunities for Liberians abroad.

Williams on behalf of the office announced plans to highlight the new airline service during the upcoming Liberia Diaspora Conference 2035 as well as the annual Diaspora Return Program in December.

"The stars are lining up. Think Liberia, love Liberia, and together we can," he added, carving a line from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's famous quote.