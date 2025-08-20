Liberia: IAA Begins Training Forum to Strengthen Public Sector Auditing

Monrovia — The Internal Audit Agency (IAA) has commenced a four-day training workshop aimed at equipping internal auditors with the skills needed to enhance governance, accountability, and transparency in public institutions across the country.

Speaking at the opening session, David A. Kemah, Director General of the IAA, underscored the importance of continuous training in strengthening the auditing profession.

"The profession requires that you have these kinds of trainings as often as possible," Kemah said. "It brings you up to speed with what's happening, helps you respond to new challenges, and puts you in a position to improve yourself. This session is meant to enhance rules-based auditing and prepare staff who are ready to move up."

Held under the theme "Equipping internal auditors to support client entities achieve their objectives in accordance with law," the training brings together auditors from various public entities where the IAA has deployed staff.

Currently, the IAA has auditors stationed in 91 out of Liberia's 148 public sector institutions, where they assist in ensuring compliance, safeguarding public resources, and improving operational efficiency.

The training is divided into two phases; August 18-19, 2025 for support staff training covering the IAA's role in the public sector, internal audit processes, data collection and documentation, and professional ethics, and August 20-22, 2025 for Heads of audit functions and will focus on risk assessment and planning, audit report writing, and advanced professional ethics.

According to the IAA boss, upon completion, participants are expected to understand the statutory mandate of the Agency, perform risk-based audits, identify waste in public resources, and prepare reports that meet standards of accuracy, completeness, timeliness, and reliability.

Mr. Kemah urged participants to give the workshop their full attention, stressing that the benefits of the training would go beyond individual growth to strengthen Liberia's governance and accountability systems.

"It is now your responsibility to improve, so that when the time comes, you will take hold of these positions," he told participants.

The IAA, established to standardize and direct internal audit functions across the public sector, plays a critical role in strengthening risk management, ensuring compliance with national laws, and protecting public resources.