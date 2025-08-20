Liberia: William R. Tolbert Baptist University Opens, Promises Practical, Nation-Building Academics

Monrovia — The William R. Tolbert Baptist University (WRTBU) has opened its doors for the academic year 2025/2026, positioning itself as a game-changer in Liberia's higher education landscape.

The school, which is currently in progress, will close this month and resume in October for academic 2025/2026.

Established in 2022, WRTBU aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and national development needs, offering programs designed to equip students with technical, practical, and character-driven education.

The Baptist University currently hosts three colleges--the College of Business Management and Professional Studies, the College of Agriculture and Forestry, and the College of Math, Science, and Technology--with plans to expand to seven colleges in the coming years.

An academy of lecture series will complement the university's offerings, promoting professional excellence and certifying graduates for leadership in key national sectors.

According to WRTBU's website, the rationale behind academic structure stems from two critical factors: national need and practical, character-focused education. Officials say programs are designed not only to teach theoretical knowledge but also to provide hands-on skills that Liberia urgently requires.

The College of Business Management and Professional Studies emphasizes entrepreneurship as a cornerstone. Students will pursue four-year degrees in Entrepreneurship, Port Management, International Relations, Farm Management, and Mining Management.

"Liberians will be trained to take over their economy," the university said, highlighting programs that cover business creation, logistics, retail, wholesale, and resource management. The college's goal is to instill leadership and foster self-education in every graduate.

The College of Agriculture and Forestry is guided by a philosophy of self-reliance: "Students will be trained to ensure that we eat what we grow and grow what we eat." With programs in Agronomy, Animal Science, and Forestry, the college aims to reverse Liberia's dependence on imported goods by equipping students to manage sustainable crop production, animal husbandry, and forest conservation.

The College of Math, Science, and Technology places innovation at its core. Students will be trained in Cybernetics, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and Computer Engineering. The curriculum emphasizes modern technological operations alongside coding and practical IT skills, preparing graduates to drive Liberia's technological advancement.

WRTBU's mission extends beyond academic instruction. Each degree program is described as "academic practical specific," designed to produce professionals capable of contributing directly to Liberia's economic growth, technological development, and national self-sufficiency.

University officials have made clear that the institution seeks to cultivate leaders who not only excel in their careers but also possess the character and vision necessary for nation-building. "Our objective is to develop sound leadership in our graduates and instill in them the importance of education as a foundation for self-development and national progress," according to the WRTBU website.

William R. Tolbert Baptist University's ambitious curriculum and hands-on approach promises to be more than a center of learning--it aims to become a hub for Liberia's future innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders.