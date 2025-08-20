Liberia: Fake 'Chief Inspector' Exposed in Monrovia After Hospitalization

19 August 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Willie N. Tokpah

Monrovia — For months, Melvin Swen, had roamed the streets of Monrovia posing as a senior officer of the Liberia National Police (LNP), complete with uniform, badge, and identification card.

Known to locals as "Chief Inspector Swen," he allegedly carried out himself with the authority and confidence of a legitimate officer until a recent accident at John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital unmasked his deception.

According to authorities, Swen was admitted to the hospital following an accident last evening. When LNP officials were informed, a routine verification revealed a shocking truth that Swen is not and has never been a member of the LNP.

For months, the imposter moved freely, presenting himself as a senior law enforcement officer.

Reports suggest that his fake persona allowed him to gain access to police operations, influence civilians, and assert authority in various matters, though the full extent of his activities remains under investigation.

This is not the first time Monrovia has witnessed impersonation scandals within the security sector.

In 2021, authorities arrested an individual claiming to be an officer of the LNP who had attempted to extort citizens, and in 2022 another man was apprehended after using a falsified police badge to intimidate vendors in the Redlight Market area.

Such incidents have raised concerns about the security and verification systems within the city.

LNP Spokesperson, Cecelia G. Clarke, confirmed the investigation, stating, "We are looking into Mr. Swen's activities and associations.

Impersonation of law enforcement is a serious offence in Liberia, and those involved will be held accountable under the law."

Residents expressed shock and concern over the revelation.

Many said they had encountered Swen while he conducted himself as a senior officer, often commanding respect and compliance. "He looked every bit like a police officer. I had no reason to doubt him," said one Monrovia resident.

Authorities have now called on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals claiming to be law enforcement personnel.

Investigations into Swen's background, including how he acquired his uniform and identification documents, are ongoing.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.