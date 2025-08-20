Liberia: Younetpo Calls for Youth Advisor, Not Council, to Elevate Youths' Voices

Monrovia — The Executive Director of the Youth Network for Positive Change (YOUNETPO), Leo Tiah, has called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to appoint a dedicated youth advisor to his office, arguing that the current plan for a youth advisory council is insufficient.

Speaking to reporters over the weekend during a sports event to commemorate International Youth Day, Tiah asserted that Liberia's youths are not adequately represented in government.

He urged President Boakai to appoint a single youth advisor who would attend all cabinet meetings, ensuring that young people have a direct voice in national decision-making.

"We have a population that is more youth, which means youth voices are to be heard, and they deserve a space at the table in all decisions that concern the country," Tiah stated.

He questioned why the president would have one advisor for security, one for the economy, and one for politics, yet opt for a multi-member youth council. "This has reduced us to a level where we don't feel that's sufficient to raise youth issues," he added.

The one-day football and kickball tournament, organized by YOUNETPO under the theme: "Youth: Agent of Change," showcased the unifying power of sports. The event was supported by UNFPA Liberia and brought together four youth-led organizations: the Federation of Liberian Youth, Girls Health Alliance, and Youth Aid Liberia.

The tournament drew a diverse crowd, including representatives from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), UNFPA, ActionAid Liberia, and UN Women Liberia.

In the fierce competition, Girls Health Alliance clinched the victory in the football category, while YOUNETPO secured the win in kickball. The organizers expressed their gratitude to UNFPA Liberia for their vital support.