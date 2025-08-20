Liberia: Waba, LBA Begins 4-Day Banking Training in Monrovia

Monrovia — The West African Bankers' Association (WABA), in partnership with the Liberia Bankers Association (LBA), has launched a four-day intensive training program aimed at strengthening banking operations across West Africa.

The training, running from August 18-21, 2025, at the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) headquarters, brings together more than 43 participants from banks in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia. Participating institutions include Sky Bank-Sierra Leone, BSIC Bank Gambia, Bloom Bank, UBA, Ecobank, SIBLL, Access Bank, LBDI, and International Bank.

The training focuses on three critical areas of banking operations: human resource management, administrative excellence, and marketing strategies. Sessions will cover talent acquisition, staff development, compliance, internal controls, customer relationship management, and digital banking strategies.

Speaking at the opening, Musa Kamara, advisor to the CBL Governor Henry F. Saamoi praised the initiative as "a significant investment in the future of Liberia's banking sector." He stressed that strengthening human capital was essential for long-term sustainability and growth across the region's financial institutions.

LBA President Olalekan Balogun emphasized the need for continuous professional development in an evolving financial landscape. "Our partnership with WABA ensures bankers receive top-quality training, equipping them to navigate the complexities of modern banking and build a more resilient financial sector," he said.

According to him, the training will also address the unique challenges facing the West African banking sector, including the need for financial inclusion, the promotion of digital financial services, and the management of risks associated with a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Balogun added that the program's emphasis on practical application will ensure that participants can immediately translate their newly acquired knowledge into tangible improvements within their respective institutions, thus urging all participants to take the training seriously through their active participation.

WABA Secretary General Alhagie Jeng described the seminar as a "pivotal step" in transforming the sector. He urged participants to engage fully, share experiences, and strengthen regional cooperation:

"Let this seminar be a spark that ignites stronger institutional collaboration across West Africa."

He emphasized three key pillars underpinning modern financial institutions--human resources, administration, and marketing--noting that today's banking environment requires more than technical expertise.

"We must invest in our people, build efficient administrative structures, and engage meaningfully with the markets we serve. This should be a time of learning, collaboration, and reflection as we forge new connections that will shape a stronger, more integrated financial sector across ECOWAS," Jeng stated.

He reaffirmed WABA's "unwavering commitment to capacity-building, cross-border dialogue, and regional integration," pledging that the association would continue to work with partners to ensure the subregion's banking sector remains strong, agile, and inclusive.

The program will conclude with a certification ceremony recognizing participants' achievements. Both WABA and LBA pledged continued collaboration to build a stronger, more competitive banking sector and foster deeper regional integration.

About WABA

The West African Bankers' Association (WABA), founded in 1981, is a professional body of banks and financial institutions across ECOWAS. It promotes regional cooperation, strengthens banking practices, and builds capacity through training and research. With chapters in member states, including Liberia, Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia, WABA works closely with its Secretariat in Freetown, Sierra Leone, to advance financial integration in West Africa.