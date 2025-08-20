Liberia: Bah's Big Debut - Liberian Striker Sparks Sliema to Opening Day Win

Monrovia — American-born Liberian striker, Sulahmana Bahadu Bah, made his debut for Sliema Wanderers FC on Saturday, helping his new club to secure a 2-1 victory.

The striker, who is yet to feature for Liberia, came off the bench with 30 minutes remaining, Bah's performance left a strong impression on fans and journalists, but he did not score.

Bah's debut followed a successful season in the Maltese Challenge League where he was the top scorer with 20 goals, earning him the Golden Boot.

Despite a modest stat line in his first Premier League appearance, his on-field poise and movement encouraged Sliema fans.

"It felt amazing to finally step onto the pitch in the Premier League," Bah said in a post-match interview. "I've worked really hard for this moment, and I'm grateful to the coaching staff for trusting me with that chance today."

His entrance injected a new sense of urgency into the Sliema attack, contributing to the match-winning goal. While he was not directly credited with the goal, his presence was noted as a factor in the team's victory.

Bah acknowledged the higher level of competition. "Last year was special, but this is a new level," he stated. "The speed, the intensity, the quality, it's all a step up. But I'm here to compete, and I believe I can contribute in a big way."

The striker's main objective for the season is clear. "My target is to simply help the team win games and score as many goals as I can," he said. "I want to prove I belong here and earn a regular starting spot. I'm hungry."

Bah's journey from Monrovia to Malta is a significant narrative for Liberian footballers seeking success abroad. His background being American-born with Liberian roots adds a compelling layer to his story, one that resonates with the Liberian diaspora.

For now, his journey has just begun, with fans and pundits closely watching his progress. With Saturday's performance as an early indicator, Sliema Wanderers have reason to be optimistic about their new recruit.