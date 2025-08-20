Liberia: Shattered Hopes - Determine Girls FC End Wafu-a Campaign At the Bottom

19 August 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C Walker

Monrovia — Liberia's top women's football club, Determine Girls FC, has concluded a disastrous campaign at the 2025 WAFU-A Women's Champions League qualifiers, finishing without a single win or a goal scored by their own players.

The result marks an unprecedented low for the five-time Liberian champions.

Hailed as a powerhouse in domestic football, Determine Girls entered the regional tournament with ambitions of advancing to the prestigious CAF Women's Champions League. However, after four matches, the team was excited about the tournament with a grim record of three losses, one draw, and a goal scored.

Their only tournament goal came from a fortunate own goal by an opponent in their final match against The Gambia's Berewuleng FC.

That closing fixture on Sunday perfectly encapsulated the team's struggles, with Determine Girls suffering a 4-1 defeat.

The performance was a stark contrast to their reputation as a dominant force in Liberia and their respectable showings on the continental stage in previous years.

Painful Reality Check

Despite being one of the most experienced sides in the competition, the team's attacking line was largely ineffective, consistently failing to take advantage of scoring opportunities.

Defensively, the squad was repeatedly exposed, conceding multiple goals throughout the campaign.

The disappointing run has raised serious questions about the overall state of women's football development in Liberia, suggesting that other nations in the WAFU-A region are accelerating their growth at a much faster pace.

For the first time in their history at this regional tournament, Determine Girls FC failed to register a win, underscoring the severity of their 2024 campaign's failure.

What Went Wrong?

Football analysts point to several contributing factors, including a lack of recent preparation after the league ended over five months ago, tactical naivety, and an inability to adapt to the speed and physicality of the regional competition. The attacking unit, a formidable force domestically, appeared completely outmatched on the continental stage.

As they return to Liberia, Determine Girls FC face the difficult task of reassessing and rebuilding. While the club remains a powerhouse at home, the gap between local dominance and continental competitiveness has never been more apparent.

For Liberian women's football as a whole, this tournament serves as a wake-up call. Continued regional success will demand more than just domestic victories; it requires a renewed focus on structure, investment, and a clear, long-term vision.

