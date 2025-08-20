Ghana: President Mahama Appoints Biadela Mortey Akpadzi Chairman of the Ghana Gold Board Tribunal

19 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jacob Aggrey

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Mr. Biadela Mortey Akpadzi as chairman of the newly inaugurated Ghana Gold Board Tribunal.

The appointment is in line with Section 55 of the Ghana Gold Board Act, which provides for the establishment of the Tribunal to strengthen governance and accountability in the gold sector.

The Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson on Tuesday inaugurated the Tribunal, which also includes Ms. Hamidu Mariam and Mr. Justin Pwavra Teriwajah as members.

The finance minister congratulated the appointees and assured them that government would soon appoint a Registrar and provide staff to support the effective functioning of the Tribunal.

The Tribunal will consider appeals on decisions made by the Gold Board, particularly matters relating to licensing and rulings of the Dispute Resolution Committee.

