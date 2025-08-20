Ghana: IGP to Arrest Perpetrators of Violence At the Ablekuma North Elections - Nana B

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, has disclosed that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has pledged to arrest all those involved in the recent violence at the Ablekuma North elections.

In a Facebook post, Nana B said the assurance was given during a meeting between political parties and the IGP over security preparations for the upcoming Akwatia by-election, scheduled for September 2, 2025.

According to him, the NPP delegation, made up of himself, Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central Henry Quartey, and DCOP Kwasi Ofori, urged the IGP to take swift action against the perpetrators of the violence.

He explained that their images had been widely captured in photos and videos, and their arrest would serve as a warning to others planning to cause disturbances in future elections.

"The IGP assured the NPP that the police will very soon arrest all the perpetrators of the Ablekuma North elections violence," Nana B stated.

He further disclosed that the police plan to deploy about 5,000 officers to ensure adequate security across all polling stations during the Akwatia by-election.

The NPP, however, called on the police not to apply the law selectively.

Nana B noted that while some persons linked to the NPP have been arrested over social media commentary, others aligned with different political parties appear to have been left off the hook.

Despite this concern, the NPP expressed appreciation to the IGP for engaging political parties ahead of the by-election.

The party said it expects concrete steps to be taken to bring the perpetrators of the Ablekuma North violence to book.