The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has assured motorists that steps are being taken to repair the bad portions of the Ofankor-Nsawam Road.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, the Authority said it had taken note of recent demonstrations and complaints from drivers, especially over the stretch between Sapeiman and Medie/Sansam junction.

According to the statement, the contractor has already fixed parts of the damaged road.

It mentioned that as of Monday, August 18, about five gangs were working on both the northbound and southbound lanes to improve safety and riding comfort.

The GHA appealed to drivers and commuters to be patient and cautious while using the road and to cooperate with traffic wardens and flagmen to avoid traffic jams.

It added that law enforcement officers had also been engaged to help manage traffic.

The Authority expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the works and assured the public that the project would be completed.

It said regular updates would be given on the progress.