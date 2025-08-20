Ghana: Efforts Are Underway to Fix the Ofankor-Nsawam Road - Ghana Highway Authority Assures Drivers

19 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jacob Aggrey

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has assured motorists that steps are being taken to repair the bad portions of the Ofankor-Nsawam Road.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, the Authority said it had taken note of recent demonstrations and complaints from drivers, especially over the stretch between Sapeiman and Medie/Sansam junction.

According to the statement, the contractor has already fixed parts of the damaged road.

It mentioned that as of Monday, August 18, about five gangs were working on both the northbound and southbound lanes to improve safety and riding comfort.

The GHA appealed to drivers and commuters to be patient and cautious while using the road and to cooperate with traffic wardens and flagmen to avoid traffic jams.

It added that law enforcement officers had also been engaged to help manage traffic.

The Authority expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the works and assured the public that the project would be completed.

It said regular updates would be given on the progress.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.