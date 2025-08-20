Ghana: Government Pays Gh¢9.7 Billion Coupon Under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (Ddep)

19 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jacob Aggrey

The Government of Ghana has paid GH¢9.7 billion as part of its debt obligations under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

The Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said the payment amounted to GH¢9,698,815,220.17.

This brings the total payments made under the programme this year alone to GH¢19.4 billion.

According to the minister in a facebook post, the payment shows government's commitment to honouring agreements made under the DDEP and is expected to boost investor confidence in the economy.

He stated that government has also created two sinking fund accounts one in cedis and another in US dollars to help manage future debt payments.

These funds, introduced he said is in line with the 2025 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review and backed by the Public Financial Management Act, meant to ensure that upcoming loan obligations due between 2026 and 2028 are paid on time.

The Finance Minister assured investors and the public that all future debt commitments, including those under the DDEP, will be fully honoured without delays.

