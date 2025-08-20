Ethiopian Journalist Abducted By Masked Men - 2 Others Detained

Nairobi — The Committee to Protect Journalists is deeply alarmed by the abduction of Ethiopian newspaper editor Yonas Amare, the arbitrary detention of journalist Khadar Mohamed Ismael, and the incommunicado detention of radio host Abdulsemed Mohammed.

On August 13, masked men reportedly wearing military uniforms abducted Yonas, who works with the privately owned Reporter newspaper, from his home in Sheger City on the outskirts of the capital, Addis Ababa, according to multiple news outlets and colleagues who spoke with CPJ on condition of anonymity, citing safety concerns. Eyewitnesses said that the men who abducted Yonas first went around confiscating mobile phones in the area, telling people to remain inside, according to The Reporter. Addis Ababa police told The Reporter that they did not have Yonas in custody. His whereabouts remain unknown.

"Ethiopia, a country that already has a stained press freedom record, is increasingly becoming a hostile environment for journalists," said CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Muthoki Mumo. "Authorities must urgently investigate Yonas Amare's abduction, hold the perpetrators accountable, and unconditionally release journalists Khadar Mohamed Ismael and Aduselmed Mohammed."

On August 5, police in Ethiopia's Somali Regional State arrested Khadar, a reporter with the state-owned Somali Regional Television (SRTV). He remains behind bars without formal charges, according to a report from the online media outlet VOSS TV and Khadar's cousin, Redwan Hasan Ismael, who spoke with CPJ.

On August 9, Khadar appeared in court without legal representation and was questioned about a now-removed August 4 post on the SRTV Facebook page, about local community members who criticized the government, according to Redwan.

On August 11, Abdulsemed, who hosts a business show on the privately owned Ahadu Radio and operates the YouTube channel Salon Tube, went missing in Addis Ababa after receiving the results of a driver's license test, according to news reports, a statement from his media production company, and a relative who spoke with CPJ on the condition of anonymity, citing safety concerns. Abdulsemed was seen on August 14 accompanying police officers who searched his office in the Haya Hulet Mazoria neighborhood of Addis Ababa, according to the relative and a statement by his media company. His current whereabouts are unknown.

CPJ did not receive immediate replies to queries sent via messaging app to the federal and Addis Ababa police or to the Somali Region communication affairs bureau.