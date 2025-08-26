Ethiopian Media Professionals Association Demands Accountability for Journalists' Abduction

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian Media Professionals Association (EMPA) has called for those responsible for the recent abduction of two journalists to be identified and brought to justice.

EMPA welcomed the release of the journalists abducted earlier this month: Abdulsemed Mohammed, host of the Saturday Market program on Ahadu FM 94.3, who was held for 12 days, and Yonas Amare, senior editor for Reporter newspaper, who was detained for 10 days.

The association described their prolonged disappearance as "an illegal act" and urged authorities to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable. EMPA said abducting and harassing journalists, instead of following legal procedures, is unacceptable and undermines media freedom and the public's right to information.

The association also called on stakeholders to create a safe and conducive environment for journalists to work freely in the interest of the country and its people.

According to reports, Yonas Amare was taken from his home in the Koye Feche condominium area of Sheger City on the night of 13 August 2025 by unknown masked individuals. Abdulsemed Mohammed was reportedly abducted on 11 August 2025 in the Bole area of Addis Ababa. Four days later, security forces raided his office, confirming that he had been detained by government authorities.

EMPA stressed that even if the journalists were suspected of wrongdoing, they should have been apprehended according to the law and brought before a court within 48 hours. "The fact that their whereabouts were unknown is of great concern," the association said.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) also expressed concern over the abduction and arbitrary detention of journalists in Ethiopia. Mutoki Mumo, CPJ's Africa program coordinator, said, "Ethiopia has a troubling record on press freedom, and it is becoming increasingly difficult for journalists to operate safely."