Ghana Is No Longer in a Junk Status - Okudjeto Ablakwa

20 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, has stated that Ghana is no longer classified as a "junk status" economy by international rating agencies.

He made this known at the Yokohama Investment Forum, where President John Dramani Mahama is leading a campaign to attract more foreign investment into the country.

According to Mr. Ablakwa, Ghana has made significant progress under President Mahama's leadership, particularly in stabilising the economy and restoring investor confidence.

"Since President Mahama assumed office, Ghana has entered a new era of commitment, macroeconomic stability, and respect for investors," he said.

"Our currency is now regarded as one of the best performing in the world. Macroeconomic stability has been restored, and sovereign rating agencies have begun upgrading Ghana."

He added that these improvements are a direct result of the President's policies, which have strengthened the economy and improved the country's image globally.

Mr. Ablakwa further assured investors that Ghana is no longer a bankrupt nation, emphasising that the government is committed to sustaining stability and growth.

By: Jacob Aggrey

