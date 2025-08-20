Nigeria: Police Rescue 20 Ghanaians Allegedly Trafficked to Akwa Ibom

The police said 10 males and 10 females were rescued in the operation executed through a request for assistance from the Ghanaian Police Service and Interpol.

The police in Akwa Ibom State have rescued 20 Ghanaians allegedly trafficked into the state.

Timfon John, the police spokesperson in the state, disclosed this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said the victims were rescued on Monday in a compound in Obio Etoi, Uyo Local Government Area of the state.

The operation leading to the rescue was a collaborative effort following a request for assistance from the Ghana Police Service and the International Police.

"Acting on credible information, operatives surrounded a well-fenced building at 4:17 p.m. on Monday, 18 August, 2025. The raid led to the rescue of 10 males and 10 females, all confirmed to be Ghanaian nationals.

"The victims presently appear disoriented and have been unable to provide useful information, leading investigators to suspect they may have been hypnotised," Ms John said, and promised to update the public on the outcome of the investigation.

The police did not state if any suspected traffickers were arrested during the operation.

The incident occurred four months after operatives in the state rescued a two-day-old baby and arrested two traffickers who allegedly wanted to sell the baby for N800,000.

Punch newspaper reported that polive operatives in Akwa Ibom intercepted a vehicle along Nsit Atai-Oron Road driven by a male and two female occupants with a newborn baby, where the baby was rescued.

Ms John had told the newspaper that the rescued baby had been taken to the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare in Uyo for care and custody, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

PREMIUM TIMES in March reported that the police in the state uncovered an illegal maternity home, allegedly involved in child trafficking, unlawful medical practice, and impersonation.

The police had said that the illegal maternity home was uncovered in Usung Atiat, Abak Local Government Area of the state, and that the rescued women have been placed under protective care while the police continued the investigations.